New Mexico State takes home win streak into matchup with Sam Houston

Sam Houston Bearkats (15-11, 8-3 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (11-15, 5-6 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9…

Sam Houston Bearkats (15-11, 8-3 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (11-15, 5-6 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -1; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts Sam Houston trying to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Aggies have gone 11-1 at home. New Mexico State is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Bearkats are 8-3 in conference matchups. Sam Houston is seventh in the CUSA scoring 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Souleymane Doumbia averaging 5.2.

New Mexico State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.3 per game Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than New Mexico State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Femi Odukale is averaging 11 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Aggies. Jaden Harris is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for New Mexico State.

Jaden Ray is averaging 6.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Bearkats. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 40.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.