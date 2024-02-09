New Mexico State plays UTEP, looks to end road slide

New Mexico State Aggies (11-12, 5-3 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (12-11, 3-5 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

New Mexico State Aggies (11-12, 5-3 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (12-11, 3-5 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State travels to UTEP looking to stop its nine-game road skid.

The Miners have gone 11-3 at home. UTEP scores 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 5-3 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State is eighth in the CUSA with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kaosi Ezeagu averaging 2.2.

UTEP scores 73.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 71.5 New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game UTEP gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Miners. Trey Horton is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Femi Odukale is scoring 11.0 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Aggies. Christian Cook is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

