New Mexico State plays UTEP, aims to end road skid

New Mexico State Aggies (11-12, 5-3 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (12-11, 3-5 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

New Mexico State Aggies (11-12, 5-3 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (12-11, 3-5 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State travels to UTEP looking to stop its nine-game road slide.

The Miners are 11-3 in home games. UTEP is 6-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Aggies are 5-3 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State ranks eighth in the CUSA with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kaosi Ezeagu averaging 2.2.

UTEP’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than UTEP has given up to its opponents (45.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is shooting 40.4% and averaging 15.0 points for the Miners. Otis Frazier III is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Jordan Rawls is averaging 8.6 points and four assists for the Aggies. Femi Odukale is averaging 10.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.