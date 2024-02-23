New Mexico State hosts Chavez and Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (19-8, 9-3 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (11-16, 5-7 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (19-8, 9-3 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (11-16, 5-7 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits the New Mexico State Aggies after Tahlik Chavez scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 65-59 victory over the UTEP Miners.

The Aggies have gone 11-2 in home games. New Mexico State is eighth in the CUSA with 27.1 points per game in the paint led by Femi Odukale averaging 7.6.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-3 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

New Mexico State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of New Mexico State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Cook averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Jaden Harris is shooting 40.6% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

Isaiah Crawford is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Bulldogs. Chavez is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

