New Mexico State faces Western Kentucky following Harris’ 22-point outing

New Mexico State Aggies (11-14, 5-5 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (18-7, 7-4 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -9; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Jaden Harris scored 22 points in New Mexico State’s 76-69 loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Hilltoppers have gone 11-1 at home. Western Kentucky is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies have gone 5-5 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State is eighth in the CUSA with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kaosi Ezeagu averaging 2.2.

Western Kentucky’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State averages 68.9 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 74.4 Western Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dontaie Allen averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Don McHenry is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Jordan Rawls is averaging 8.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Aggies. Femi Odukale is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

