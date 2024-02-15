New Hampshire visits Vermont after Bogues’ 23-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (14-9, 6-4 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (19-6, 9-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

New Hampshire Wildcats (14-9, 6-4 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (19-6, 9-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -9; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts the New Hampshire Wildcats after Shamir Bogues scored 23 points in Vermont’s 72-70 win over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Catamounts have gone 10-1 at home. Vermont scores 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 6-4 against America East opponents. New Hampshire averages 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

Vermont averages 72.5 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 73.3 New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

The Catamounts and Wildcats square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Long is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Catamounts. Nick Fiorillo is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 71.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.