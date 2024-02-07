New Hampshire visits Bryant after Daniels’ 32-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (13-8, 5-3 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (14-9, 6-2 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (13-8, 5-3 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (14-9, 6-2 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits the Bryant Bulldogs after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 32 points in New Hampshire’s 89-73 victory over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-2 in home games. Bryant leads the America East with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 6.7.

The Wildcats are 5-3 in conference play. New Hampshire is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Bryant makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than New Hampshire has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). New Hampshire has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherif Kenney is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Timberlake is averaging 16.5 points and 9.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Daniels averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 21.3 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Ahmad Robinson is shooting 41.5% and averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

