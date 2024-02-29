New Hampshire visits Albany (NY) following Thomas’ 42-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (15-11, 7-6 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (12-16, 4-9 America East) Albany, New York; Thursday,…

New Hampshire Wildcats (15-11, 7-6 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (12-16, 4-9 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great Danes -1; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts the New Hampshire Wildcats after Sebastian Thomas scored 42 points in Albany (NY)’s 104-95 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Great Danes are 6-4 in home games. Albany (NY) is the leader in the America East with 13.9 fast break points.

The Wildcats are 7-6 in America East play. New Hampshire ranks third in the America East with 38.0 rebounds per game led by Clarence O. Daniels II averaging 9.6.

Albany (NY) averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.8 per game New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire’s 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than Albany (NY) has given up to its opponents (47.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 19.2 points, five assists and two steals for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Daniels is averaging 19.8 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jaxson Baker is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 2-8, averaging 79.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

