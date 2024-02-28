New Hampshire visits Albany (NY) after Thomas’ 42-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (15-11, 7-6 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (12-16, 4-9 America East) Albany, New York; Thursday,…

New Hampshire Wildcats (15-11, 7-6 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (12-16, 4-9 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) plays the New Hampshire Wildcats after Sebastian Thomas scored 42 points in Albany (NY)’s 104-95 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Great Danes are 6-4 on their home court. Albany (NY) has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 7-6 against conference opponents. New Hampshire has a 6-9 record against teams over .500.

Albany (NY) scores 78.7 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 73.9 New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire’s 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than Albany (NY) has allowed to its opponents (47.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 19.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 18.9 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Jaxson Baker averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 18.9 points and 10.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 2-8, averaging 79.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

