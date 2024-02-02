Nevada plays conference foe San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans (8-13, 1-7 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (16-5, 3-4 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Friday, 11 p.m. EST…

San Jose State Spartans (8-13, 1-7 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (16-5, 3-4 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -12; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Myron Amey Jr. and the San Jose State Spartans visit Kenan Blackshear and the Nevada Wolf Pack in MWC play.

The Wolf Pack are 10-1 in home games. Nevada scores 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Spartans have gone 1-7 against MWC opponents. San Jose State averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 5-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Nevada averages 75.9 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 74.5 San Jose State gives up. San Jose State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Nevada allows.

The Wolf Pack and Spartans match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 17.2 points. Blackshear is shooting 49.6% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Tibet Gorener is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.6 points. Amey is averaging 17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.