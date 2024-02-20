Nevada hosts Wyoming following Griffin’s 21-point game

Wyoming Cowboys (13-12, 6-6 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (20-6, 7-5 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wyoming Cowboys (13-12, 6-6 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (20-6, 7-5 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -14; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming faces the Nevada Wolf Pack after Sam Griffin scored 21 points in Wyoming’s 80-75 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Wolf Pack are 12-2 on their home court. Nevada averages 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Cowboys are 6-6 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is eighth in the MWC scoring 73.5 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

Nevada is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.7% Wyoming allows to opponents. Wyoming has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Kenan Blackshear is averaging 15.8 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for Nevada.

Griffin is shooting 45.0% and averaging 17.9 points for the Cowboys. Brendan Wenzel is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

