Nevada hosts No. 24 San Diego State following Davidson’s 25-point showing

San Diego State Aztecs (18-5, 7-3 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (18-5, 5-4 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on the No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs after Nick Davidson scored 25 points in Nevada’s 77-63 win against the Utah State Aggies.

The Wolf Pack have gone 11-1 in home games. Nevada has a 15-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Aztecs are 7-3 against MWC opponents. San Diego State is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Nevada makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). San Diego State has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenan Blackshear is averaging 15.7 points and 4.7 assists for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Jaedon LeDee is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Aztecs. Reese Waters is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

