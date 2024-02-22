Nesbitt’s 21 lead Hampton past Campbell 72-68

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Nesbitt scored 21 points as Hampton beat Campbell 72-68 on Thursday night. Nesbitt also…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Nesbitt scored 21 points as Hampton beat Campbell 72-68 on Thursday night.

Nesbitt also contributed 10 rebounds for the Pirates (7-21, 2-13 Coastal Athletic Association). Jerry Deng scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. was 4 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Fighting Camels (12-16, 6-9) were led in scoring by Anthony Dell’Orso, who finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Laurynas Vaistaras added 10 points for Campbell. Gediminas Mokseckas also put up eight points and six rebounds.

Nesbitt scored 12 points in the first half for Hampton, who led 33-31 at the break. Nesbitt scored nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

