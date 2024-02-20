Nebraska visits Indiana following Ware’s 22-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Kel’el Ware scored 22 points in Indiana’s 76-72 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Hoosiers have gone 10-4 in home games. Indiana has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cornhuskers are 8-7 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is sixth in the Big Ten with 15.3 assists per game led by Rienk Mast averaging 3.1.

Indiana makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Nebraska averages 77.0 points per game, 2.5 more than the 74.5 Indiana gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Reneau is shooting 56.1% and averaging 15.7 points for the Hoosiers. Mackenzie Mgbako is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Keisei Tominaga averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Mast is averaging 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

