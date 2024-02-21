Nebraska strengthens its post-season position sinking struggling Indiana 85-70

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga scored 20 points and reserve Jamarques Lawrence scored 19 making all five of his…

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga scored 20 points and reserve Jamarques Lawrence scored 19 making all five of his 3-point attempts and Nebraska beat Indiana 85-70 on Wednesday night.

Lawrence finished 6-for-8 shooting overall. He entered the game shooting just 27% from beyond the arc. Brice Williams added 18 points and Juwan Gary 15 for Nebraska which finished 14 for 33 (42.4%) from beyond the arc.

With the win the Cornhuskers (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten) take the season series from the Hoosiers and secured their road win in conference play this season.

Mackenzie Mgbako scored 22 points, Kel’el Ware scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Malik Reneau scored 15 points and distributed six assists for Indiana (14-12, 6-9).

Indiana missed 10 foul shots (14 of 24) and shot just 19% (4 for 21) from beyond the arc.

Nebraska built a 5-0 lead and never trailed. The Cornhuskers stretched the lead to 16-8 and seemed on the verge of running away for good in building a 51-31 halftime lead. Williams threw down a dunk nine seconds in to the second half to give Nebraska its largest lead of the game.

But Indiana got hot and used the next nine minutes to get within 59-56 when CJ Gunn landed a 3 with 11:27 remaining. During Indiana’s 25-6 scoring stretch Nebraska failed to score during a 4 1/2-minute stretch.

Despite the rally; however, Nebraska countered when Lawrence made a 3 and Gary and Josiah Allick each made layups to extend the lead back to double digits (66-56) and Indiana never threatened again.

Nebraska, which has won three straight, hosts Minnesota on Sunday.

Indiana has lost three straight and four of five. The Hoosiers travel to Penn State on Saturday.

