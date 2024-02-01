Nebraska overcomes 18-point deficit in second half to upset No. 6 Wisconsin 80-72 in overtime

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska came back from an 18-point second-half deficit to knock off No. 6 Wisconsin 80-72 in…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska came back from an 18-point second-half deficit to knock off No. 6 Wisconsin 80-72 in overtime on Thursday night, the second top-10 opponent the Cornhuskers have beaten this season.

Rienk Mast scored early in overtime to give the Huskers the lead for good, and when time expired the students spilled onto the court for the second time this season. The first was Jan. 9 when the Huskers beat then-No. 1 Purdue 88-72.

C.J. Wilcher scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half, Mast finished with 20, and the Huskers (16-6, 6-5) improved to 6-0 at home in Big Ten play.

It was Nebraska’s biggest comeback since erasing a 19-point deficit against Iowa in 2013. Since 2000, Wisconsin had been 120-0 when leading by 15 or more points at halftime.

AJ Storr matched his season high with 28 points to lead the Badgers (16-5, 9-2). Max Klesmit and Chucky Hepburn had 13 apiece.

The Cornhuskers were down as many as 19 in the first half but were able to come back as Wisconsin, which shot 55% in the first half, dipped to 36% in the second and got sloppy with the ball.

Brice Williams’ two free throws in the final minute of regulation gave Nebraska its first lead at 67-65. Storr’s layup tied it and Mast and Williams missed two shots in the last 20 seconds.

Nebraska capitalized on a run of eight Wisconsin turnovers over eight minutes in the second half to tie it at 52. The Badgers were ahead 63-56 after Klesmit scored 11 points over two minutes.

But Nebraska came back again, got the game to overtime and posted one of its biggest comebacks in program history.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers had as many turnovers (9) as field goals (9) in the last 20 minutes of regulation.

Nebraska: The Huskers posted their second win over a top-10 opponent in the same season for the first time since 2013-14.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts No. 2 Purdue on Sunday.

Nebraska: Visits No. 14 Illinois on Sunday.

