Nebraska faces Michigan, aims for 9th straight home win

Michigan Wolverines (8-15, 3-9 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-8, 6-7 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Michigan Wolverines (8-15, 3-9 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-8, 6-7 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts Michigan looking to extend its eight-game home winning streak.

The Cornhuskers have gone 14-1 in home games. Nebraska scores 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Wolverines are 3-9 against conference opponents. Michigan is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Nebraska averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Michigan allows. Michigan scores 5.5 more points per game (76.8) than Nebraska gives up (71.3).

The Cornhuskers and Wolverines square off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keisei Tominaga is averaging 13.8 points for the Cornhuskers. C.J. Wilcher is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Dug McDaniel averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Olivier Nkamhoua is shooting 46.2% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Wolverines: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 2.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.