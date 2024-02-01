Nebraska erases 18-point 2nd-half deficit, knocks off No. 6 Wisconsin in OT, 80-72

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska came back from an 18-point second-half deficit to knock off No. 6 Wisconsin 80-72 in…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska came back from an 18-point second-half deficit to knock off No. 6 Wisconsin 80-72 in overtime on Thursday night, the second top-10 opponent the Cornhuskers have beaten this season.

Rienk Mast scored early in overtime to give the Huskers the lead for good, and when time expired the students spilled onto the court for the second time this season. The first was Jan. 9 when the Huskers beat then-No. 1 Purdue 88-72.

C.J. Wilcher scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half, Mast finished with 20, and the Huskers (16-6, 6-5) improved to 6-0 at home in Big Ten play.

AJ Storr matched his season high with 28 points to lead the Badgers (16-5, 9-2). Max Klesmit and Chucky Hepburn had 13 apiece.

No. 11 ARIZONA 91, CALIFORNIA 65

TUCSON, Ariz (AP) — Oumar Ballo scored a season-high 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Keshad Johnson added 15 points and Arizona rolled to a win over California.

KJ Lewis scored 14 points off the bench while Caleb Love added 12 for the Wildcats.

The Golden Bears (8-13, 4-6 Pac-12) were led by Jalen Celestine’s 13 points while Rodney Brown Jr. had 12. Jaylon Tyson added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Arizona (16-5, 7-3) never trailed, jumping to a 29-11 lead by midway through the first half. The Wildcats took a 48-28 halftime lead after shooting 56% from the field and outrebounding the Golden Bears 25-11.

