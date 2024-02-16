Neal and Arizona State host No. 5 Arizona

Arizona State Sun Devils (13-12, 7-7 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (19-5, 10-3 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arizona State Sun Devils (13-12, 7-7 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (19-5, 10-3 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State takes on the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats after Neal Jamiya scored 21 points in Arizona State’s 79-61 win over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Wildcats are 12-0 in home games. Arizona ranks ninth in college basketball with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Oumar Ballo averaging 6.1.

The Sun Devils are 7-7 in Pac-12 play. Arizona State ranks sixth in the Pac-12 scoring 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Frankie Collins averaging 7.8.

Arizona scores 90.1 points, 18.0 more per game than the 72.1 Arizona State gives up. Arizona State has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 42.7% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is averaging 18.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Kylan Boswell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Collins is shooting 43.9% and averaging 13.7 points for the Sun Devils. Neal is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 86.5 points, 41.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

