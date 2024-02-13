NCAA sanctions former Sewanee women’s basketball coach who bet more than $93K on sports over 2 years

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former basketball coach at Sewanee violated NCAA rules by placing more than $93,000 in bets on…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former basketball coach at Sewanee violated NCAA rules by placing more than $93,000 in bets on college and professional sports while serving as an assistant for the men’s team and head coach for the women’s team, the association announced Tuesday while handing down sanctions.

The Division III school, also known as the University of the South, and NCAA enforcement staff agreed that over a 26-month period the coach knowingly broke rules that ban athletic department employees from wagering on the sport in which they participate.

The coach, who was not identified in the NCAA’s report, placed 407 bets on college sports totaling $28,000, including 20 wagers on women’s college basketball games, the report said. None of those games included his own team.

In the most high-profile recent case in involving NCAA gambling rules violations, former Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon received a 15-year show cause order earlier this month for providing information about his team to a gambler who used it to make illegal wagers.

The Tennessee Sports Wagering Advisory Council informed Sewanee about wagering activity by the coach in March 2023.

Brody Curry stepped down as Sewanee’s women’s coach, the university announced, on July 14. He previously served as an assistant coach for the men’s team from 2020-22.

The unidentified Sewanee coach was given a show-cause order, which comes with a five-game suspension to be served at the start of the first season of employment if he is hired by another NCAA institution over the next two years. Also, if a school was to hire the coach during the show-cause period that institution will be required to provide individual monthly rules education to the coach.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions also placed Sewanee on one-year probation and fined the school $1,500.

The COI considered the case through the cooperative summary disposition process. Sewanee, the head coach and the enforcement staff agreed to the primary facts and violations in the summary disposition report. Because the school and coach accepted the penalties, neither may appeal.

