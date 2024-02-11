NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Fared-Week

No. 1 UConn (22-2) beat Butler 71-62; beat Georgetown 89-64. No. 2 Purdue (22-2) beat Indiana 79-59. No. 3 North…

No. 1 UConn (22-2) beat Butler 71-62; beat Georgetown 89-64.

No. 2 Purdue (22-2) beat Indiana 79-59.

No. 3 North Carolina (19-5) lost to Clemson 80-76; beat Miami 75-72.

No. 4 Kansas (19-5) lost to Kansas St. 75-70, OT; beat No. 13 Baylor 64-61.

No. 5 Houston (21-3) beat Oklahoma St. 79-63; beat Cincinnati 67-62.

No. 6 Tennessee (17-6) beat LSU 88-68; lost to Texas A&M 85-69.

No. 7 Marquette (18-5) beat St. John’s 86-75.

No. 8 Arizona (18-5) beat Utah 105-99, 3OT.

No. 9 Duke (18-5) beat Notre Dame 71-53; beat Boston College 80-65.

No. 10 Illinois (17-6) lost to Michigan St. 88-80.

No. 11 Wisconsin (16-8) lost to Michigan 72-68; lost to Rutgers 78-56.

No. 12 Auburn (19-5) beat No. 16 Alabama 99-81; lost to Florida 81-65.

No. 13 Baylor (17-6) beat No. 23 Texas Tech 79-73; lost to No. 4 Kansas 64-61.

No. 14 Iowa St. (18-5) beat Texas 70-65; beat TCU 71-59.

No. 15 South Carolina (21-3) beat Mississippi 68-65; beat Vanderbilt 75-60.

No. 16 Alabama (17-7) lost to No. 12 Auburn 99-81; beat LSU 109-92.

No. 17 Kentucky (16-7) beat Vanderbilt 109-77; lost to Gonzaga 89-85.

No. 18 Dayton (19-4) beat Saint Joseph’s 94-79; lost to VCU 49-47.

No. 19 Creighton (17-7) lost to Providence 91-87, OT; beat Xavier 78-71.

No. 20 FAU (18-5) lost to UAB 76-73, OT.

No. 21 BYU (16-6) lost to Oklahoma 82-66.

No. 22 Utah St. (19-4) lost to Nevada 77-63.

No. 23 Texas Tech (17-6) lost to No. 13 Baylor 79-73; beat UCF 66-59.

No. 24 San Diego St. (18-6) beat Air Force 77-64; lost to Nevada 70-66, OT.

No. 25 New Mexico (19-5) beat Wyoming 91-73; lost to UNLV 80-77.

