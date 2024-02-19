NC State takes on Syracuse after Horne’s 27-point showing

Syracuse Orange (16-10, 7-8 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (16-9, 8-6 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Syracuse Orange (16-10, 7-8 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (16-9, 8-6 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State plays the Syracuse Orange after DJ Horne scored 27 points in NC State’s 78-77 win against the Clemson Tigers.

The Wolfpack have gone 11-3 at home. NC State averages 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Orange are 7-8 in ACC play. Syracuse averages 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

NC State scores 75.5 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 74.3 Syracuse allows. Syracuse averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than NC State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Horne is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, while averaging 17.2 points. Casey Morsell is shooting 41.3% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for NC State.

Judah Mintz is averaging 18.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Orange. JJ Starling is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

