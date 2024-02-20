NC State hosts Syracuse following Horne’s 27-point showing

Syracuse Orange (16-10, 7-8 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (16-9, 8-6 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Syracuse Orange (16-10, 7-8 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (16-9, 8-6 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -5.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State takes on the Syracuse Orange after DJ Horne scored 27 points in NC State’s 78-77 victory against the Clemson Tigers.

The Wolfpack have gone 11-3 in home games. NC State ranks seventh in the ACC in team defense, allowing 70.8 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Orange have gone 7-8 against ACC opponents. Syracuse averages 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

NC State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Syracuse gives up. Syracuse has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Horne is scoring 17.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Wolfpack. Casey Morsell is averaging 11.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games for NC State.

Chris Bunch averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. JJ Starling is averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.