Navy visits Loyola (MD) after Perry’s 33-point performance

Navy Midshipmen (8-17, 4-10 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (6-21, 4-10 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) hosts the Navy Midshipmen after Deon Perry scored 33 points in Loyola (MD)’s 75-70 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Greyhounds have gone 1-9 in home games. Loyola (MD) is 2-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Midshipmen are 4-10 against Patriot League opponents. Navy ranks fifth in the Patriot League with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Donovan Draper averaging 9.2.

Loyola (MD) is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Navy allows to opponents. Navy’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.0 percentage points lower than Loyola (MD) has given up to its opponents (46.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. D’Angelo Stines is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Draper is averaging 9.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Midshipmen. Lysander Rehnstrom is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Midshipmen: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

