Navy takes on American, aims to stop 6-game skid

American Eagles (13-12, 7-5 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (8-15, 4-8 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Navy looks to stop its six-game skid when the Midshipmen play American.

The Midshipmen have gone 7-4 at home. Navy has a 5-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles have gone 7-5 against Patriot League opponents. American is eighth in the Patriot League with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Rogers averaging 4.5.

Navy is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 45.9% American allows to opponents. American averages 70.6 points per game, 2.6 more than the 68.0 Navy allows to opponents.

The Midshipmen and Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Benigni is averaging 16 points and 3.9 assists for the Midshipmen. Donovan Draper is averaging 9.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for Navy.

Elijah Stephens is averaging 12.2 points and 5.2 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

