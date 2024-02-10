Navy faces Army on 5-game slide

Navy Midshipmen (8-14, 4-7 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (7-17, 3-8 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Saturday, 1:30…

Navy Midshipmen (8-14, 4-7 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (7-17, 3-8 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights -2.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Navy heads into the matchup against Army after losing five straight games.

The Black Knights are 4-8 on their home court. Army ranks sixth in the Patriot League with 12.6 assists per game led by Ryan Curry averaging 3.1.

The Midshipmen are 4-7 in Patriot League play. Navy is fourth in the Patriot League scoring 67.4 points per game and is shooting 40.0%.

Army is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Navy allows to opponents. Navy’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Army has given up to its opponents (42.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Abe Johnson is averaging 6.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Black Knights. Josh Scovens is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Army.

Austin Benigni is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Mac MacDonald is averaging 10.9 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 3-7, averaging 60.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Midshipmen: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

