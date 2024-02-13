Navy faces American, looks to stop 6-game slide

American Eagles (13-12, 7-5 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (8-15, 4-8 Patriot League) Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

American Eagles (13-12, 7-5 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (8-15, 4-8 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy aims to end its six-game slide when the Midshipmen play American.

The Midshipmen have gone 7-4 in home games. Navy has a 1-9 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles have gone 7-5 against Patriot League opponents. American ranks third in the Patriot League with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Matt Rogers averaging 1.9.

Navy’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game American gives up. American has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of Navy have averaged.

The Midshipmen and Eagles match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Benigni is scoring 16.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Midshipmen. Mac MacDonald is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Rogers is averaging 15.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Matt Mayock is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

