Napper scores 26, leads Longwood over Presbyterian 81-73

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Walyn Napper had 26 points in Longwood’s 81-73 victory over Presbyterian on Saturday night.

Napper added three steals for the Lancers (16-11, 4-8 Big South Conference). D’Avian Houston made three 3-pointers and scored 15. Michael Christmas totaled 12 points and six rebounds.

Marquis Barnett led the Blue Hose (12-16, 4-9) with 22 points, five assists and three steals. Kobe Stewart had 12 points and Samage Teel scored 10.

