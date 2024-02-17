Live Radio
Napper scores 26, leads Longwood over Presbyterian 81-73

The Associated Press

February 17, 2024, 6:12 PM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Walyn Napper had 26 points in Longwood’s 81-73 victory over Presbyterian on Saturday night.

Napper added three steals for the Lancers (16-11, 4-8 Big South Conference). D’Avian Houston made three 3-pointers and scored 15. Michael Christmas totaled 12 points and six rebounds.

Marquis Barnett led the Blue Hose (12-16, 4-9) with 22 points, five assists and three steals. Kobe Stewart had 12 points and Samage Teel scored 10.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

