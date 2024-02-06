Napper leads Longwood against South Carolina Upstate after 21-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (7-15, 2-7 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (14-10, 2-7 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (7-15, 2-7 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (14-10, 2-7 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood takes on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Walyn Napper scored 21 points in Longwood’s 83-77 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Lancers are 10-2 on their home court. Longwood is fifth in the Big South scoring 75.0 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Spartans are 2-7 in Big South play. South Carolina Upstate is 5-10 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

Longwood’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate averages 5.3 more points per game (71.7) than Longwood gives up (66.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Napper is averaging 14 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lancers. Michael Christmas is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Trae Broadnax is averaging 14.2 points and four assists for the Spartans. Nick Alves is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

