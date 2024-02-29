Napper leads Longwood against Gardner-Webb after 21-point game

Longwood Lancers (17-12, 5-9 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (14-15, 9-5 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Longwood Lancers (17-12, 5-9 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (14-15, 9-5 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Runnin’ Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood plays the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Walyn Napper scored 21 points in Longwood’s 88-82 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 8-4 in home games. Gardner-Webb is 5-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lancers are 5-9 against Big South opponents. Longwood averages 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Gardner-Webb scores 74.3 points, 6.3 more per game than the 68.0 Longwood allows. Longwood averages 75.6 points per game, 1.9 more than the 73.7 Gardner-Webb allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Robinson is averaging 13.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. DQ Nicholas is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Michael Christmas averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Napper is averaging 15.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

