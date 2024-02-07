Napper and Longwood host South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (7-15, 2-7 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (14-10, 2-7 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (7-15, 2-7 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (14-10, 2-7 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -8; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Walyn Napper scored 21 points in Longwood’s 83-77 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Lancers have gone 10-2 in home games. Longwood ranks third in the Big South with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Christmas averaging 4.7.

The Spartans are 2-7 in Big South play. South Carolina Upstate is eighth in the Big South scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

Longwood averages 75.0 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 73.1 South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Longwood allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christmas is averaging 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Lancers. Johnathan Massie is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Trae Broadnax is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Spartans. Miguel Ayesa is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

