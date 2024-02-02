N.C. A&T puts home win streak on the line against Elon

Elon Phoenix (9-13, 2-7 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-15, 5-4 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Elon Phoenix (9-13, 2-7 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-15, 5-4 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Aggies face Elon.

The Aggies are 4-3 on their home court. N.C. A&T has a 0-12 record against opponents above .500.

The Phoenix have gone 2-7 against CAA opponents. Elon has a 5-8 record against teams over .500.

N.C. A&T scores 68.4 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 76.8 Elon gives up. Elon’s 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than N.C. A&T has allowed to its opponents (48.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Glasper is shooting 36.5% and averaging 21.3 points for the Aggies. Camian Shell is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Max Mackinnon is averaging 12.3 points for the Phoenix. Nick Dorn is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.