N.C. A&T plays Towson after Glasper’s 27-point performance

Towson Tigers (17-12, 10-6 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-22, 5-11 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Towson Tigers (17-12, 10-6 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-22, 5-11 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts the Towson Tigers after Landon Glasper scored 27 points in N.C. A&T’s 83-67 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Aggies have gone 4-6 at home. N.C. A&T allows 78.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.1 points per game.

The Tigers are 10-6 in conference games. Towson is sixth in the CAA with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Charles Thompson averaging 5.4.

N.C. A&T’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Towson gives up. Towson averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game N.C. A&T allows.

The Aggies and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikolaos Chitikoudis is averaging 6.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Jalal McKie is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Christian May is averaging 11.3 points for the Tigers. Thompson is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 58.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

