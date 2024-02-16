N.C. A&T plays Delaware following Shell’s 21-point game

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (16-10, 8-5 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-19, 5-8 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (16-10, 8-5 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-19, 5-8 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Camian Shell scored 21 points in N.C. A&T’s 73-54 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Aggies are 4-5 in home games. N.C. A&T averages 8.6 turnovers per game and is 6-12 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 8-5 against CAA opponents. Delaware is third in the CAA scoring 75.2 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

N.C. A&T’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Delaware allows. Delaware averages 75.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 78.5 N.C. A&T allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Glasper is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Jalal McKie is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Jalun Trent is averaging 8.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 18.8 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

