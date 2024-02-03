N.C. A&T plays conference rival Elon

Elon Phoenix (9-13, 2-7 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-15, 5-4 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Elon Phoenix (9-13, 2-7 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-15, 5-4 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Landon Glasper and the North Carolina A&T Aggies host Max Mackinnon and the Elon Phoenix in CAA action Saturday.

The Aggies have gone 4-3 in home games. N.C. A&T has a 0-12 record against opponents above .500.

The Phoenix have gone 2-7 against CAA opponents. Elon averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

N.C. A&T’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Elon allows. Elon averages 76.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 79.0 N.C. A&T gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glasper is shooting 36.5% and averaging 21.3 points for the Aggies. Camian Shell is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Mackinnon is shooting 46.5% and averaging 12.3 points for the Phoenix. Nick Dorn is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

