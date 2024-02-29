N.C. A&T hosts Towson after Glasper’s 27-point showing

Towson Tigers (17-12, 10-6 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-22, 5-11 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Towson Tigers (17-12, 10-6 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-22, 5-11 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -12; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T plays the Towson Tigers after Landon Glasper scored 27 points in N.C. A&T’s 83-67 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Aggies are 4-6 on their home court. N.C. A&T has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers have gone 10-6 against CAA opponents.

N.C. A&T averages 66.1 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 64.1 Towson gives up. Towson’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than N.C. A&T has given up to its opponents (48.3%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camian Shell is averaging 12.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Aggies. Glasper is averaging 21.3 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 58.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.