N.C. A&T hosts Hofstra following Thomas’ 28-point game

Hofstra Pride (14-10, 7-4 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-17, 5-6 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Hofstra Pride (14-10, 7-4 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-17, 5-6 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Tyler Thomas scored 28 points in Hofstra’s 63-59 victory against the Hampton Pirates.

The Aggies are 4-4 on their home court. N.C. A&T is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pride are 7-4 against CAA opponents. Hofstra is 4-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

N.C. A&T scores 67.8 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 70.1 Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game N.C. A&T allows.

The Aggies and Pride square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Glasper is scoring 21.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Aggies.

Jaquan Carlos is averaging 10.3 points, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pride.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Pride: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.