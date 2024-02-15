N.C. A&T faces UNC Wilmington on 3-game road skid

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-18, 5-7 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (18-6, 9-3 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-18, 5-7 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (18-6, 9-3 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -21.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T will look to end its three-game road skid when the Aggies face UNC Wilmington.

The Seahawks have gone 8-0 in home games. UNC Wilmington is fifth in the CAA with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Matthew Moore averaging 2.5.

The Aggies have gone 5-7 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T averages 8.6 turnovers per game and is 6-11 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UNC Wilmington is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 48.5% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than UNC Wilmington has given up to its opponents (44.2%).

The Seahawks and Aggies match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trazarien White is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.8 points for the Seahawks. KJ Jenkins is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

