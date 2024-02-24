N.C. A&T faces Monmouth on 6-game losing streak

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-21, 5-10 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (15-13, 8-7 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-21, 5-10 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (15-13, 8-7 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -12; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T aims to stop its six-game losing streak with a win over Monmouth.

The Hawks have gone 12-1 in home games. Monmouth is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Aggies are 5-10 in conference matchups. N.C. A&T is 6-13 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.5 turnovers per game.

Monmouth’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T averages 66.0 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 73.0 Monmouth allows to opponents.

The Hawks and Aggies square off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is shooting 40.0% and averaging 21.0 points for the Hawks. Nikita Konstantynovskyi is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

