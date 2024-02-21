Myers leads Western Illinois against Morehead State after 22-point game

Morehead State Eagles (20-8, 11-4 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (17-10, 10-4 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morehead State Eagles (20-8, 11-4 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (17-10, 10-4 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois faces the Morehead State Eagles after Ryan Myers scored 22 points in Western Illinois’ 68-61 win against the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Leathernecks are 7-4 in home games. Western Illinois is the OVC leader with 42.1 rebounds per game led by Drew Cisse averaging 11.3.

The Eagles are 11-4 against OVC opponents. Morehead State ranks fourth in the OVC scoring 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Riley Minix averaging 7.6.

Western Illinois makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Morehead State has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Morehead State averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Western Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myers averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. JJ Kalakon is shooting 41.2% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Western Illinois.

Minix is averaging 20.3 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Kalil Thomas is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

