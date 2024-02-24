Murrell and Ole Miss host No. 20 South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks (21-5, 9-4 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (19-7, 6-7 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

South Carolina Gamecocks (21-5, 9-4 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (19-7, 6-7 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -3.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss faces the No. 20 South Carolina Gamecocks after Matthew Murrell scored 23 points in Ole Miss’ 83-71 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Rebels have gone 14-1 at home. Ole Miss is eighth in the SEC scoring 75.8 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Gamecocks are 9-4 against SEC opponents. South Carolina is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Ole Miss makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). South Carolina averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Ole Miss gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murrell averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Allen Flanigan is averaging 15.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Ole Miss.

Meechie Johnson Jr. is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 13.8 points. B.J. Mack is averaging 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

