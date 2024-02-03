Murray State visits Northern Iowa for conference showdown

Murray State Racers (8-14, 5-6 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (12-10, 6-5 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Murray State Racers (8-14, 5-6 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (12-10, 6-5 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -6.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Nate Heise and the Northern Iowa Panthers host Jacobi Wood and the Murray State Racers.

The Panthers have gone 7-2 at home. Northern Iowa is fifth in the MVC scoring 73.8 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Racers are 5-6 against MVC opponents. Murray State is 5-10 against opponents over .500.

Northern Iowa averages 73.8 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 68.9 Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Northern Iowa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Born is shooting 40.9% and averaging 14.5 points for the Panthers. Heise is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Rob Perry is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Racers. Wood is averaging 12.7 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Racers: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

