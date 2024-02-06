Murray State visits Belmont after Davidson’s 22-point game

Murray State Racers (9-14, 6-6 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (12-11, 5-7 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Murray State Racers (9-14, 6-6 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (12-11, 5-7 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays the Murray State Racers after Keishawn Davidson scored 22 points in Belmont’s 87-80 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Bruins are 8-2 on their home court. Belmont ranks fifth in the MVC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Malik Dia averaging 4.4.

The Racers are 6-6 against MVC opponents. Murray State is 5-10 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.9 turnovers per game.

Belmont’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Murray State allows. Murray State averages 70.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 78.5 Belmont gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dia is averaging 17.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bruins. Cade Tyson is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Rob Perry is averaging 12.9 points for the Racers. Quincy Anderson is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Racers: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

