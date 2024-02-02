Murray State takes on Northern Iowa on 4-game losing streak

Murray State Racers (8-14, 5-6 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (12-10, 6-5 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Murray State Racers (8-14, 5-6 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (12-10, 6-5 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State comes into the matchup against Northern Iowa as losers of four games in a row.

The Panthers have gone 7-2 at home. Northern Iowa scores 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Racers are 5-6 against MVC opponents. Murray State is ninth in the MVC scoring 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Nick Ellington averaging 8.8.

Northern Iowa is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.7% Murray State allows to opponents. Murray State has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Northern Iowa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Born averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Nate Heise is shooting 42.4% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Jacobi Wood is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 12.3 points and 4.2 assists. Ellington is averaging 12.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Racers: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.