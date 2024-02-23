Murray State hosts Stafford and Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (6-22, 2-15 MVC) at Murray State Racers (11-17, 8-9 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (6-22, 2-15 MVC) at Murray State Racers (11-17, 8-9 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits the Murray State Racers after Isaiah Stafford scored 23 points in Valparaiso’s 83-64 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Racers are 7-7 on their home court. Murray State is 8-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Beacons are 2-15 against conference opponents. Valparaiso is 4-20 against opponents with a winning record.

Murray State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Murray State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Anderson is scoring 12.6 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Racers.

Stafford is scoring 17.1 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Beacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Beacons: 1-9, averaging 69.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

