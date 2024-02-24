Murray State hosts Stafford and Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (6-22, 2-15 MVC) at Murray State Racers (11-17, 8-9 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Valparaiso Beacons (6-22, 2-15 MVC) at Murray State Racers (11-17, 8-9 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -13; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso faces the Murray State Racers after Isaiah Stafford scored 23 points in Valparaiso’s 83-64 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Racers have gone 7-7 at home. Murray State is sixth in the MVC with 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Nick Ellington averaging 9.6.

The Beacons are 2-15 in MVC play. Valparaiso gives up 75.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.4 points per game.

Murray State averages 70.7 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 75.4 Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Murray State allows.

The Racers and Beacons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 12.5 points and 4.4 assists. Quincy Anderson is shooting 50.5% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Stafford is scoring 17.1 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Beacons. Cooper Schwieger is averaging 15.0 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Beacons: 1-9, averaging 69.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.