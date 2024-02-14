Murray State hosts Missouri State following Anderson’s 20-point performance

Missouri State Bears (14-11, 6-8 MVC) at Murray State Racers (10-15, 7-7 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Missouri State Bears (14-11, 6-8 MVC) at Murray State Racers (10-15, 7-7 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -3.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts the Missouri State Bears after Quincy Anderson scored 20 points in Murray State’s 73-70 victory over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Racers have gone 6-7 at home. Murray State scores 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Bears are 6-8 in MVC play. Missouri State ranks fifth in the MVC scoring 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Donovan Clay averaging 6.6.

Murray State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Missouri State allows. Missouri State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Murray State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry is averaging 12.8 points for the Racers. Anderson is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Alston Mason is shooting 43.9% and averaging 18.7 points for the Bears. Raphe Ayres is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 40.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

