Murray State faces Belmont following Wood’s 24-point game

Belmont Bruins (17-12, 10-8 MVC) at Murray State Racers (12-17, 9-9 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Belmont Bruins (17-12, 10-8 MVC) at Murray State Racers (12-17, 9-9 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts the Belmont Bruins after Jacobi Wood scored 24 points in Murray State’s 80-68 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Racers are 8-7 on their home court. Murray State averages 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Bruins have gone 10-8 against MVC opponents. Belmont is fifth in the MVC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Cade Tyson averaging 4.7.

Murray State is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Belmont allows to opponents. Belmont scores 8.7 more points per game (77.8) than Murray State gives up to opponents (69.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is averaging 12.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Racers.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 17.8 points, 4.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bruins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.