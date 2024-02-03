Murray State defeats Northern Iowa 71-43

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Rob Perry had 17 points in Murray State’s 71-43 victory against Northern Iowa on Saturday.…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Rob Perry had 17 points in Murray State’s 71-43 victory against Northern Iowa on Saturday.

Perry had six rebounds for the Racers (9-14, 6-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Jacobi Wood added 14 points while finishing 5 of 6 from the floor, and he also had eight rebounds. Quincy Anderson was 4 of 13 shooting (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Panthers (12-11, 6-6) were led by Logan Wolf, who recorded nine points. Tytan Anderson added eight points and seven rebounds for Northern Iowa.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.