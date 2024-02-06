Murray-Boyles leads No. 15 South Carolina to 20th win with a 68-65 victory over Mississippi

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Lamont Paris is grateful of his team’s landmark achievements this week. There’s a…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Lamont Paris is grateful of his team’s landmark achievements this week. There’s a bigger goal ahead that his 15th-ranked Gamecocks are eager to accomplish.

South Carolina, which entered the Top 25 for the first since 2017, also won its 20th game for the first time in seven years after holding on for a 68-65 victory over Mississippi on Tuesday night.

Collin Murray-Boyles scored 16 points and had a critical late block as the Gamecocks watched their 17-point second-half lead slip to 62-60 in the final minutes.

But South Carolina called on its play throughout this season to hold off the hard-charging Rebels.

It’s all been part of Paris’ team’s mission in going from 11-21 a year ago to one of the biggest surprises in college basketball.

Next up: It’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2017.

“It’s going to be one of the most exciting times of these guys college careers if on Selection Sunday, they call our name and we get to go somewhere and play.”

Paris understands that feeling, having taken Chattanooga there two years ago before accepting the Gamecocks’ job.

The Gamecocks (20-3, 8-2 Southeastern Conference) won their first game as a ranked team — and sixth in a row overall.

Ta’Lon Cooper and Myles Stute had 12 points each for South Carolina.

Allen Flanigan led all scorers with 26 points, including 16 in the second half to fuel the Rebels’ comeback try in the second half.

It looked as if South Carolina had this one in hand in the second half, ahead 53-36 on B.J. Mack’s basket with 15:41 to go.

But the Rebels (18-5, 5-5), behind Flanigan, went on a 24-9 run over the next 12 minutes and cut it to 62-60. But Stute followed with his fourth 3-pointer and Murray-Boyles, a freshman, took an inside pass from Josh Gray to extend the lead.

When it looked as if 7-foot-5 Jamarion Sharp had a can’t miss basket with 1:20 to go, Murray-Boyles, 10 inches shorter, rose up to knock the shot away.

Mississippi cut it to 68-65 on Flanigan’s inside layup with 38 seconds left. It had a final chance after Meechie Johnson’s long 3 clanged away, but Matt Murrell’s running 3 attempt was way off the mark.

Rebels coach Chris Beard thought there was contact on Murrell’s final shot that went uncalled. “There was absolutely contact,” he said.

The Rebels lost their second straight and fell for the fifth time in eight games.

South Carolina seemed to answer any concerns about how it would hold up after finally getting ranked by shooting 68% (18 for 29) in the opening half, with seven 3-pointers, to build a 43-31 lead.

THE BIG PICTURE

Mississippi: The Rebels have had a troubling stretch since starting the season 15-1 with losses in four of their seven SEC games, including two straight. Chris Beard’s teams in the past have been known for their strong defense, but it did not show up until after the Rebels fell behind by 17 points.

South Carolina: Where does this surprise season for the Gamecocks head next? South Carolina appears headed for its first NCAA Tournament berth in seven years.

NEWLY RANKED

Murray-Boyles said the team was not bothered when it wasn’t ranked and didn’t let the team’s entrance into the poll this week take it’s focus away from Mississippi. “It’s nice to have that little number next to your name. It’s cute,” he said. “But we’ve got to be us, play the same way we’ve been playing.”

UP NEXT

Mississippi: Heads to No. 17 Kentucky on Tuesday.

South Carolina: Hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.